Insomnia Cookies opening a location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs will soon have a new option when it comes to cookies!

Insomnia Cookies is opening a new location in Colorado Springs. The new shop will be located in the University Shops strip mall, marking the company’s seventh location in Colorado and 245th nationwide. The shop will be inside 4239 N. Nevada Ave.

The grand opening for the new store is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 1 a.m.:

-On Saturday, July 22, from 12 PM – 1 AM, Insomniacs who visit the new Colorado Springs bakery will receive 1 FREE Classic cookie (no purchase required) in-store, or 1 FREE Classic cookie with their delivery order (minimum purchase required). Insomniacs can also earn free delivery with the code COSPRINGS.

-Customers will be able to celebrate throughout the day and late into the night with sweet giveaways, a prize wheel, milk pong, and more, plus a DJ beginning at 8 PM.

-15% of retail sales* from 12 PM – 1 AM at the new Colorado Springs location will be donated to the Pikes Peak United Way.

*This does not include online orders for pickup or delivery from the Colorado Springs bakery.

“Here to the rescue when that craving for something sweet hits (even at 1 a.m.!), Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature warm, delicious cookies,” a news release on the grand opening reads. “From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.”

The new location is also hiring for part-time positions.

