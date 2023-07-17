I-70 closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado on Monday for a vehicle fire

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KKTV) - I-70 in Colorado at the Eisenhower Tunnel was closed in both directions Monday afternoon for a vehicle fire.

At about 1:15 p.m. Colorado State Patrol said there was no word on when the highway would reopen. Details on possible injuries were not available.

Click here for updates from CDOT on the closure.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the closure. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure.

