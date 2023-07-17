I-70 closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado on Monday for a vehicle fire

(KKTV) - I-70 in Colorado at the Eisenhower Tunnel was closed in both directions Monday afternoon for a vehicle fire.

At about 1:15 p.m. Colorado State Patrol said there was no word on when the highway would reopen. Details on possible injuries were not available.

Click here for updates from CDOT on the closure.

