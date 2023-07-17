Ghost Riders in the Sky? Southern Colorado sees lights in the sky Sunday night

11 News viewers said they noticed lights in the sky Sunday night. Picture from 11 News Viewer...
11 News viewers said they noticed lights in the sky Sunday night. Picture from 11 News Viewer Jennifer Root(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News Viewers said they saw a string of light in the sky Sunday night.

Some viewers out of Penrose said they saw the lights appear out of nowhere and slowly fade away. Another 11 News caller said they saw it in southern Colorado Springs. They said it lasted for 10 seconds before fading.

While the Air Force Academy said they didn’t know what it was, and other local government officials have yet to respond, a recent post from SpaceX might have the answers.

A satellite was recently launched, likely leading to the lights in the sky as it has done in the past.

While it likely wasn’t alien spaceships this time, though, 11 News viewers have proven they are keeping their eyes on our skies just in case the day ever comes.

