Ghost Riders in the Sky? Southern Colorado sees lights in the sky Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News Viewers said they saw a string of light in the sky Sunday night.

Some viewers out of Penrose said they saw the lights appear out of nowhere and slowly fade away. Another 11 News caller said they saw it in southern Colorado Springs. They said it lasted for 10 seconds before fading.

While the Air Force Academy said they didn’t know what it was, and other local government officials have yet to respond, a recent post from SpaceX might have the answers.

A satellite was recently launched, likely leading to the lights in the sky as it has done in the past.

Falcon 9 launches 54 @Starlink satellites from SLC-40 in Florida pic.twitter.com/jI2dlX6kqt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 16, 2023

While it likely wasn’t alien spaceships this time, though, 11 News viewers have proven they are keeping their eyes on our skies just in case the day ever comes.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.