Deputies wrangle wayward camel

Deputies in Mississippi bring home Clyde the Camel safely.
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said the department in a social media post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Platte and Wooten
1 person shot after a road rage incident at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
Parents in prison for 48 years after death of child by overdose of fentanyl back in court Monday
The scene in the area of Montebello Drive West and Meadowland Boulevard on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Suspicious device safely removed from northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
Generic photo of Lake Pueblo. The sinking happened on the lake's north side near the marina...
1 dead, 2 rescued after boat sinks on Lake Pueblo
There have been over 30,000 road rage related incidents in Colorado over the last two years....
Police: Road rage incidents are on the rise in Colorado, many incidents turn violent

Latest News

FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in...
Base F-150 Lightning electric pickup will cost less than $50,000 as Ford slashes prices across line
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor’s sexual assault trial
The scene at Cascade and Kiowa on July 17, 2023.
Bus and car collide in downtown Colorado Springs
11 News viewers said they noticed lights in the sky Sunday night. Picture from 11 News Viewer...
Ghost Riders in the Sky? Southern Colorado sees lights in the sky Sunday night
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood