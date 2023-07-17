Cyclist crashes into car in North Cheyenne Canon

North Cheyenne Canyon Road curving up from Helen Hunt Falls onward towards the Gold Camp Road...
North Cheyenne Canyon Road curving up from Helen Hunt Falls onward towards the Gold Camp Road parking lot.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist is no worse for wear following a mishap in North Cheyenne Canon Sunday afternoon.

Police say the rider was traveling downhill on Cheyenne Canyon Road behind a car when the vehicle abruptly stopped due to a second, uphill car suddenly veering across the roadway. The cyclist couldn’t brake in time and hit the back of the downhill car. They were transported to the hospital as a precaution and found to just have minor injuries.

The roadway through Cheyenne Canon is narrow and windy, especially as it climbs further uphill in the park. The collision happened near Helen Hunt Falls.

Police say no one will be cited in the collision.

