Cyclist crashes into car in North Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist is no worse for wear following a mishap in North Cheyenne Canon Sunday afternoon.

Police say the rider was traveling downhill on Cheyenne Canyon Road behind a car when the vehicle abruptly stopped due to a second, uphill car suddenly veering across the roadway. The cyclist couldn’t brake in time and hit the back of the downhill car. They were transported to the hospital as a precaution and found to just have minor injuries.

The roadway through Cheyenne Canon is narrow and windy, especially as it climbs further uphill in the park. The collision happened near Helen Hunt Falls.

Police say no one will be cited in the collision.

