5 suffer life-threatening injuries following rollover in Aurora

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Five people were seriously injured following a crash in Aurora overnight.

The Aurora Police Department says all five were in the same vehicle and traveling on I-225 approaching 6th Avenue when the car flipped over. Police reported just after midnight that officers were responding to the scene and that I-225 northbound from Alameda to 6th and southbound from Colfax to Alameda were shut down. As of 5 a.m., the roadway is back open.

The five crash victims all suffered life-threatening injuries. Their exact conditions have not been reported. Aurora police have not said whether there were any additional occupants in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

