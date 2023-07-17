4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.(An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after choking on what was believed to be a hot dog at a Costco in Washington state earlier this month, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

The child was just a few days away from her 5th birthday, KNDU reported.

Leach said several people at the store saw what happened and tried to use life-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.

EMS personnel removed food from the girl’s mouth before she was taken to the hospital where she died.

No autopsy is scheduled.

