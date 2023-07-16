Use caution on Platte Ave. and Wooten Rd. due to heavy police presence

Police presence on Platte and Wooten
Police presence on Platte and Wooten(KKTV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One westbound lane on Platte Avenue near Wooten Rd. is closed due to scene involving several Colorado Springs Police Officers.

A late model Chevy sedan is blocking one lane and police on scene are investigating the area.

The lane closure is causing traffic to back up in the area.

11News is working to learn more about what lead up to the scene. We will update this article when we learn more.

