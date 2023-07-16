Parents in prison for 48 years after death of child by overdose of fentanyl back in court Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado parents who were just charged in the death of their 15-month-old child after overdosing on fentanyl will be back in court tomorrow for a new trial.

Kira Villalba and Joenny Astacio were sentenced together in May for 48 years after being found guilty of child abuse resulting in death. Now, the couple faces charges for allegedly distributing fentanyl to a 13-year-old who overdosed twice on the drug.

According to the last court hearing in May when the couple was sentenced, the child likely could have died if they did not use narcan. This is a nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoes.

The jury trial will start together and both parents will be tried together. Court is expected to start at 8:30am Monday.

