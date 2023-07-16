One injured in rollover crash near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is seriously injured after a rollover crash near downtown Colorado Springs. According to police, this happened on northbound I-25, just south of the Bijou exit.

Police tweeted about it just 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Northbound I-25 was blocked. It has since reopened. So far, police have not released the extent of the person’s injuries or what caused the crash, nor the identity of the person who was injured.

We will update this article if police release any more information.

Northbound I-25 blocked South of Bijou for a crash. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 16, 2023

