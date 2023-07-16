1 dead, 2 rescued after boat sinks on Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a small boat sank in Lake Pueblo Saturday night.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says witnesses on shore and rangers tried “frantically” to save the three people on board as the small ski boat boat went under before their eyes.

“Two boat passengers wearing life jackets resurfaced when the boat went underwater and were rescued by CPW rangers. A third passenger, who was wearing pants and boots but no life jacket, tried to swim to shore but quickly began struggling,” CPW said in a news release on the incident. “Witnesses on shore tried to swim out to the man but were unable to reach him before he disappeared below the surface of the water, estimated to be 72 degrees at the time.”

The man was found a short time later in 7 feet of water. His body and the boat were recovered from underwater and brought back to shore. An autopsy will confirm cause of death. If the coroner confirms the man drowned. it’ll be the 24th water-related death in Colorado this year.

The tragic episode happened about 50 yards offshore on the lake’s north side, just west of the North Shire Marina and boat ramp. The boat has been described as an older, low-profile ski boat. Waters were choppy at the time the trio set off on the lake, and the two survivors told rangers water began sloshing into the boat within minutes of leaving shore. Rangers speculate the weight of the water in the boat combined with the conditions on the lake resulted in the sinking.

“While we continue to investigate, this appears to be a tragic accident,” said Daryl Seder, senior park ranger at Lake Pueblo. “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this victim.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.