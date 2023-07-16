Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen in Colorado.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl
Walmart reaches three million dollar settlement with the Colorado Attorney General's office
Walmart agrees to $3,000,000 settlement with Colorado Attorney General’s office
Crash along S. Circle in Colorado Springs 7/14/23.
Crash in Colorado Springs closes busy roadway Friday afternoon
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting around 3:44am near...
Two people injured in shooting near local businesses, police looking for suspects

Latest News

Heat returns tomorrow!
Big round of heat on the way
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $875M Powerball jackpot
The crash left northbound lanes shut down. They have since reopened.
One injured in rollover crash near downtown Colorado Springs