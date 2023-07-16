Climber killed in accident on Colorado 13er

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was killed in an accident on a 13er Saturday morning.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, two climbers were making their way up Grizzly Peak D when one was fatally injured in an accident. According to an official involved in the rescue/recovery, who spoke with 11 News sister station CBS Denver, the hiker was hit by a large boulder that broke off of mountain’s northeastern ridge. The exact circumstances around the incident haven’t been released; it’s unclear if the boulder rolled on him or was part of a rockfall from higher up. CBS Denver is reporting the climber fell.

The climber’s friend immediately descended to the Loveland Pass trailhead to call 911. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded, but the climber had already died when help reached him.

In a cruel twist, CBS Denver reports that two of the people involved in the operation were in the middle of a memorial hike for another person killed in the mountains when they were called to Grizzly Peak D. The memorial hike was in honor of a 71-year-old man who fell from Torreys Peak four years ago, and the two rescue crew members were with that man’s son when they got the emergency call Saturday.

“It was a kick in the face,” one of them told CBS Denver when asked how that felt.

The climber killed Saturday has only been identified as a young man. His body was recovered from the mountain Saturday afternoon and is undergoing an autopsy. Officials told CBS Denver there was a slight delay in finding him because he was wearing gray clothes and blended in with the rock field. They recommend hikers wear bright clothing so in case the worst happens, help can find them sooner.

The area where the climbers were has lots of loose rock on the trail and boulders up to the size of a dishwasher.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.