Bomb squad investigating suspicious item found in Colorado Springs neighborhood

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are responding to a possible suspicious item found in a northeast Springs neighborhood.

Police tell 11 News a citizen spotted a chunk of what looked like a PVC pipe and called it in just in case it was an explosive. CSPD’s bomb squad is en route to assess.

Currently, the public is advised to avoid the area of Montebellow Drive West and Cambria Drive near Keller Elementary School.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

