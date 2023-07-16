Animal law enforcement officers come to dog’s rescue after carjackers throw pup onto busy Springs-area road

Sassy and the animal law enforcement officers who rescued her.
Sassy and the animal law enforcement officers who rescued her.(Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A terrifying ordeal had a happy ending for a Springs-area pup, thanks to the efforts of animal law enforcement officers.

Sassy was in her owner’s vehicle earlier this month when one or more assailants forcibly stole it.

“The people who stole the car ended up throwing Sassy out of it, leaving her frightened and trapped on a busy road,” said the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

The owner frantically flagged down an HSPPR Animal Law Enforcement truck and explained what happened. Sgt. Dominguez immediately took action and started patrolling the area to find Sassy. She found the petrified dog surrounded by traffic.

“She saw Sassy in a very dangerous situation,” HSPPR said.

Dominguez called two other animal law enforcement officers to the roadway, and together the trio was able to get Sassy away from the road. But Sassy was too scared to approach the officers.

“They kept Sassy in a safe area until her owner arrived, and once Sassy saw that familiar face, she ran back to her owner immediately, relieved to be back in the arms of her mama,” HSPPR said.

Sassy thankfully didn’t suffer any physical injuries. 11 News is working to learn if the suspects have been caught and get further details on the carjacking.

“This was a very scary situation for everyone, and we are so glad that it ended with hugs and happy tears. A huge thank you to Sergeant Dominguez and officers Sardello and Solero for getting Sassy back home safely!”

