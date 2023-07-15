Woman injured after crashing into tree in northeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call for this crash around 12:30 a.m. on Rangewood Drive near Vickers Drive. As they arrived on scene, they found a 18-year-old woman trapped in her vehicle. The woman had to be extracted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call for this crash around 12:30 a.m. on Rangewood Drive near Vickers Drive. As they arrived on scene, they found a 18-year-old woman trapped in her vehicle. The woman had to be extracted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is injured this morning after crashing into a tree in northeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call for this crash around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Rangewood Drive near Vickers Drive. As they arrived on scene, they found a 18-year-old woman trapped in her vehicle. The woman had to be extracted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The woman has been taken to the hospital. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police say speed is a factor in this crash but are unsure if drugs and alcohol are factors. Right now, sections of Rangewood are still closed.

11 News will update this article as we receive more.

