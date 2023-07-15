Police: Three possibly injured in shooting at cannabis store in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a possible shooting at a cannabis store, east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting around 3:44am at NuVue Pharma Dispensary in Colorado Springs. This store is on the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue near Boulder Street. Police say in their initial reports, three people got into a fight and then guns were drawn.

As of right now, all three may possibly have injuries. Police say at least one or two involved have been taken to the hospital.

Our photographer on scene says the entire block is taped off and East Platte is closed westbound at Platte Place.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

