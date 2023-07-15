Police: Three possibly injured in shooting at cannabis store in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting around 3:44am at NuVue Pharma Dispensary. This store is on East Platte Avenue near Boulder Street. Police say in their initial reports, three people got into a fight and then guns were drawn.
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting around 3:44am at...
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting around 3:44am at NuVue Pharma Dispensary. This store is on East Platte Avenue near Boulder Street. Police say in their initial reports, three people got into a fight and then guns were drawn.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:20 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a possible shooting at a cannabis store, east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting around 3:44am at NuVue Pharma Dispensary in Colorado Springs. This store is on the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue near Boulder Street. Police say in their initial reports, three people got into a fight and then guns were drawn.

As of right now, all three may possibly have injuries. Police say at least one or two involved have been taken to the hospital.

Our photographer on scene says the entire block is taped off and East Platte is closed westbound at Platte Place.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash along S. Circle in Colorado Springs 7/14/23.
Crash in Colorado Springs closes busy roadway Friday afternoon
Missing teen in Colorado.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl
Walmart reaches three million dollar settlement with the Colorado Attorney General's office
Walmart agrees to $3,000,000 settlement with Colorado Attorney General’s office
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Suspects caught on camera.
WANTED: 9 suspects caught on camera stealing from multiple Colorado gun stores

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got the call for this crash around 12:30 a.m....
Woman injured after crashing into tree in northeast Colorado Springs
Taylor Swift fans will bring on some heavy traffic this weekend, what you need to know
The White House is working to help Colorado prevent destructive wildfires with additional...
Colorado gets federal funding to help prevent wildfires
WATCH: Just one day left to donate to Colorado Springs area kids in 2023's 'Backpack Bash'