Police: Road rage incidents are on the rise in Colorado, many incidents turn violent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement across Colorado are concerned over a dangerous, an increase in road rage.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News someone who is driving aggressively usually leads to road rage. Troopers say driving too close to another driver or pulling in front of a driver and pressing the breaks are the biggest issues. This can lead to very angry encounters.

Colorado State Patrol shared these numbers with 11 News.

Our *277 (*CSP) program is for both aggressive drivers and suspected drunk drivers. Here are the numbers for 2021 and 2022 (Colorado State Patrol)

The department combines road rage with aggressive drivers and suspected drunk drivers. Most of these calls happened on I-70 and I-25, the two interstates in Colorado with lots of daily traffic. Troopers say road rage incidents doesn’t only impact both drivers involved.

“You could ruin everyone’s life by taking this way too far,” said Master Trooper Gary Cutler, Colorado State Patrol. “You could still lose your driver’s license over this thing. Judges are taking a poor look at this when you come into court and you are there because you tried to run someone off the road.”

Colorado Springs Police Department have shared their stats with us.

Here are the road rage statistics. These range from reckless driving to attempted murder charges. Since there is no specific charge for road rage, the analyst states the numbers might be undercounted. (CSPD)

CSPD tell 11 News no matter how angry the other driver is, you must remain calm.

“I know it’s hard to stay calm especially when someone is exhibiting aggressive driving behaviors toward you but keep yourself calm and disengage from them,” said Officer Wesley Wilkerson, Crime Prevention, Colorado Springs Police Department. “Remember, your actions can actually impact those around you so instead of there being an offender and a victim, there could be multiple victims from a road rage incident.”

Police say to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate, who was driving and where they were heading.

