New events coming to the 118th El Paso County Fair in Calhan

CALHAN, Colo. (KKTV) -Vendors, farm animals, and their owners are getting all set up for the 118th annual El Paso County Fair in Calhan.

The theme this year is “A Summer to Remember.”

Event planners told 11 News this year is unlike previous fairs. This year expect to see some new things, including a butterfly exhibit and a Cirque du Soleil show from Kenya. Rides, auto races, rodeos, laser light shows, and a demolition derby will also be there.

“I’m excited for the rodeo,” Annika Normandy, 2023 El Paso County Fair Queen, said. “Obviously, I love my rodeos. But I’m also excited for the butterfly encounters because I think it’s so neat to be able to learn about the butterflies and get to interact with them and get to see them just right next to you.”

Event planners told 11 News last year they had 26,000 guests and expect to see that same number this year.

Teens and youth are also participating in the agricultural competition called the 4-H program.

One steer competitor said it’s her first year competing at the county fair with her cow Norman.

“I try and walk him every day,” Reagan King, market steer owner and competitor, said. “We have to try to keep his head up. You have to get him to like walk to the right place. Not too fast, not too slow, just that kind of thing.”

“I hope that everybody sees that just when they look at him, they think, ‘wow, he’s a really good-looking steer,’” King said. “And just kind of it’s OK if we don’t win. I just wanna have fun, and I want to just kind of give my cow a really good experience here.”

To see Norman, you can visit the fair Saturday through July 22nd. The fair opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Click here for more info and click here for details on the events.

Ticket prices range from $6 to $70.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.