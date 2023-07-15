Colorado gets federal funding to help prevent wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Biden Administration is working to help prevent wildfires in Colorado.

The money was announced Wednesday as the Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau announced a $185 million investment from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. They money goes toward wildfire management nationwide, focusing specifically on eight states.

The USDA Forest Service announced their investment of $2,040,000 to help restore forests and reduce wildfire risks in Colorado, as well as South Dakota and Wyoming. According to the White House, the money is designed to be used for a variety of purposes.

“So, the money is designed to make sure that we reduce hazardous fuels, we support wild land fire management, we absolutely have to support the pay of the men and women that we’re sending into harm’s way, and raising the money to rehabilitate areas,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House Infrastructure Coordinator and President Biden’s senior advisor.

The Forest Service laid out how they’re using the money, putting toward three areas in particular for Colorado.

-San Isabel National Forest: The Forest Service said they are working to reduce fire fuels around Blue and Bear Lake Campground, allocating $75,000 to this project.

-White River National Forest: They are also working to reduce fire fuel loading near private and county lands. They said this will provide defensible space in the Boulder Creek and Frisco Backyard areas. For this, they are using $1,015,000.

-Also in White River, they said they are working to address the impact of the mountain pine beetle epidemic. This has left trees dead and dry, contributing to fire risks. They are also working to improve forest resiliency, using $20,000 for this.

11 News Meteorologist Luke Victor said much of southern Colorado has seen increased moisture and rain which, in turn, creates more vegetation and with it, more fuel. But on the western slope, where much of this money is being used, he said they’ve been seeing more dry conditions.

“The concern with a lackluster monsoon this year across the Western Slope could mean that fire season could get started relatively quickly as you get further and further to the west, and it may last a little bit longer for our friends out west, too,” he said.

With the lack of excess moisture combined with the beetle epidemic leaving trees dry, he said a thunderstorm without rain could produce a lightning strike that could cause a forest out west to catch fire very quickly.

Landrieu said this is why improving forest resiliency is very important in preventing fires in the future.

“So, building resilience into areas is critically important,” Landrieu said, “and, of course, some of this money is going to be used for reducing hazardous fuels, which is a critical part of that, as well.”

He said the White House has been working to support firefighters for years now, but with much of the country seeing extreme weather lately, he said President Biden wants to double down on those efforts and prevent destructive fires in the future.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.