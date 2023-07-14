Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.(Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Amphitheater
‘It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built’: controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground
Suspects caught on camera.
WANTED: 9 suspects caught on camera stealing from multiple Colorado gun stores
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.
Part of S. Nevada closed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for hit-and-run crash
Generic body found graphic.
3 ‘heavily decomposed bodies’ found near a campground in Colorado
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Colorado sheepherder attacked by bear, rushed by helicopter to the hospital

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old girl in Arkansas found safe, man arrested
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
Deaira Summers spent three days at Children’s Hospital being treated for severe, painful burns...
11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by...
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings