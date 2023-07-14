Walmart agrees to $3,000,000 settlement with Colorado Attorney General’s office

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was clear in his message to other companies saying if they are charging their customers differently than what they’re being told his office will find them and they will take action.

“I’m always outraged when I learn that companies are telling consumers one thing and doing another,” Weiser said. “Consumers have a right to be treated fairly.”

According to the investigation, out of the 17 Colorado Walmarts audited by the office in 2022. Nine failed inspections across the state. Some Walmart shoppers say they are not surprised by the results.

“We’re paying enough as it is without overpaying because I mean everything is going up and wages are not going up,” Walmart shopper Brenda Long said.

“It’s just not surprising,” Walmart shopper Laura Mccann said. “Honestly, I mean you don’t get to be a multi-billion dollar company without stepping on a few fingers.”

11 News reached out to Walmart for a comment on the settlement. They responded with a statement, saying in part:

“We plan to expand the rollout of enhanced electronic shelf labels to more stores and have added improved handheld app capabilities to help associates with price confirmation and adjustments when needed.”

During the settlement negotiations, Walmart says it increased training for changing shelf prices and limiting the number of price labels that can print at one time.

“It’s fair to say this harm was distributed and if someone shopped at Walmart buying groceries or other essentials, they may well have paid more than they should have,” Weiser said.

In the settlement, Walmart also agreed to institute quarterly pricing accuracy inspections. They also say they’re going to work on a corrective action plan for stores that failed the inspection and a way to report the results to the state.

