Pueblo County Fair starts Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Fair gets underway on Friday!

The fair is located at 701 Court Street and runs through July 23. Click here for the schedule.

Some of the highlights of the fair include Cody Cozz July 22, click here for more information, and the 2023 Heart of the Rockies Texas Longhorn Show on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Livestock Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.