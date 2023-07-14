MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Eliana Garcia was last seen in the Englewood area Friday morning. She also goes by “Rory Garcia.”

The alert is part of the CBI’s “Missing Indigenous Person” program.

Call 303-761-7410 with information on her location or call 911 if seen.

