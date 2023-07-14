El Paso County Fair starts Saturday in Calhan

EPC Fair July 15-22.
EPC Fair July 15-22.(EPC Fair)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:51 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHAN, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2023 El Paso County Fair starts Saturday!

This year, the fair will feature a full rodeo affiliated with CPRA. The El Paso County Fair and Events Center is located at 366 10th St. in Calhan.

Click here for more info and click here for details on the events. The fair opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A news release from El Paso County on how Creative Clovers is highlighting the 4-H program:

El Paso County 4-H clubs are showcasing their club and promoting the 4-H program, which will be featured at the 2023 El Paso County Fair, through the Creative Clover initiative. The 2023 El Paso County Fair begins this Saturday, July 15, in Calhan, Colorado, and continues through Saturday, July 22.

El Paso County 4-H clubs were provided a four-leaf clover, the icon often used to represent the 4-H program nationwide, to decorate and display. The clovers will be displayed outside Centennial Hall through Friday, July 14, and then at the El Paso County Fair & Events Center beginning Saturday, July 15.

Participating youth decorated their clover to highlight their personality or to commemorate the 2023 El Paso County Fair theme, A Summer to Remember.

4-H in El Paso County, Colorado, is delivered through Colorado State University Extension. Cooperative Extension is a community of more than 100 public universities nationwide that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. Kids complete hands-on projects in health, science, agriculture, and citizenship in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.

For more information on 4-H or how to join a club, contact the El Paso County Colorado State University Extension office: 719.520.7698 or visit them online at: https://elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/about-4-h/.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Amphitheater
‘It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built’: controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground
Suspects caught on camera.
WANTED: 9 suspects caught on camera stealing from multiple Colorado gun stores
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.
Part of S. Nevada closed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for hit-and-run crash
Generic body found graphic.
3 ‘heavily decomposed bodies’ found near a campground in Colorado
The scene at Las Vegas Street and Royer just south of downtown Colorado Springs.
Semi-truck stuck on railroad tracks south of downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

A Lake Havasu woman says she was expecting a nearly $600 refund for concert tickets when the...
10 Colorado “Swifties” and 100′s more working to hold Ticketmaster accountable
7.14.23
Slowly cooling into the weekend
7.14.23
Storms return
Walmart reaches three million dollar settlement with the Colorado Attorney General's office
Walmart agrees to $3,000,000 settlement with Colorado Attorney General’s office