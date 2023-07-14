El Paso County Fair starts Saturday in Calhan

CALHAN, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2023 El Paso County Fair starts Saturday!

This year, the fair will feature a full rodeo affiliated with CPRA. The El Paso County Fair and Events Center is located at 366 10th St. in Calhan.

Click here for more info and click here for details on the events. The fair opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A news release from El Paso County on how Creative Clovers is highlighting the 4-H program:

El Paso County 4-H clubs are showcasing their club and promoting the 4-H program, which will be featured at the 2023 El Paso County Fair, through the Creative Clover initiative. The 2023 El Paso County Fair begins this Saturday, July 15, in Calhan, Colorado, and continues through Saturday, July 22.

El Paso County 4-H clubs were provided a four-leaf clover, the icon often used to represent the 4-H program nationwide, to decorate and display. The clovers will be displayed outside Centennial Hall through Friday, July 14, and then at the El Paso County Fair & Events Center beginning Saturday, July 15.

Participating youth decorated their clover to highlight their personality or to commemorate the 2023 El Paso County Fair theme, A Summer to Remember.

4-H in El Paso County, Colorado, is delivered through Colorado State University Extension. Cooperative Extension is a community of more than 100 public universities nationwide that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. Kids complete hands-on projects in health, science, agriculture, and citizenship in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.

For more information on 4-H or how to join a club, contact the El Paso County Colorado State University Extension office: 719.520.7698 or visit them online at: https://elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/about-4-h/.

