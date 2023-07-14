Crash in Colorado Springs closes busy roadway Friday afternoon

Crash along S. Circle in Colorado Springs 7/14/23.
Crash along S. Circle in Colorado Springs 7/14/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was impacting traffic on the south side of Colorado Springs on Friday.

According to Colorado Springs Police, they received a call for a vehicle that struck the median in the area of S. Circle Drive and E. Las Vegas Street. The crash is impacting traffic along Hancock Expressway according to several 11 News viewers.

Last time this article was updated at 12:50 p.m., details on possible injuries were not available. At that time, southbound Circle Drive was closed.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major road closure.

Click here for a live traffic map.

