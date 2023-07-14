Colorado Springs child cancer survivor granted ‘Star Wars’ wish through kindness of strangers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eleven-year-old Peter Perrin loves his brothers, splashing around in the water, and playing outside.

And you’ll never meet a bigger “Star Wars” fan!

“He loves to role-play a lot. I say he could be a professional LARPer. ... He will break into character and you can’t get him out of it!” said mom Lara Perrin.

But Peter’s been forced to battle a foe far, far greater than the Galactic Empire.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Peter was diagnosed at just 8 years old in 2019. In an odd twist, Lara tells 11 News his diagnosis came on her brother’s birthday -- her brother who also battled cancer as a child.

“My brother made it though, and he was able to be there to support Peter,” she said.

While patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia often have a better outlook than some other cancers -- “If you’re going to have leukemia, that’s one of the better ones to have!” Lara told 11 News -- it was still a frightening time for the family.

“We were hoping along the lines that it wouldn’t turn out that way for him [turn out to be terminal] -- and praise God, glory to God, he is not,” Lara said.

Peter took on cancer with heroism and bravery that would impress a Jedi. He defeated surgery, he defeated chemo. He proved every inch a fighter and survivor as Luke, Leia, and his current fave, Obi-Won Kenobi.

“[Dotors] have a great prognosis and great outcome for him, and we are very blessed and grateful.”

Every Obi-Wan needs a Luke Skywalker. For Peter, his Skywalker was his family, by his side every step of the way, prayer warriors, his medical team ...

... And, as it would happen, Make-A-Wish Colorado, selected him as a wish kid.

“I didn’t know that Make A Wish was not just for terminal,” Lara said her thought when the family was first approached.

Naturally, the world’s biggest “Star Wars” fan wished for a real-life “Star Wars” experience. But this is where he faced another obstacle: this was all happening around the time COVID hit, and Make-a-Wish was forced to temporarily suspend wishes.

But that delay would end up being a positive development for Peter.

In the last year, Make-A-Wish resumed granting wishes. Around this time, a local spinal surgeon learned about Peter and was so touched by his bravery, he wanted to help make Peter’s wish come true. He in turn teamed up with medical device supplier Spinal Elements, which has a program specifically dedicated to donating to charities such as Make-A-Wish.

“We see this as an opportunity to be able to give back, not only so the recipient can benefit, but also society, and a charitable donation like Make-A-Wish Colorado. Since 2012, we’ve donated over $2 million through our partnership with local surgeons here like Dr. [Douglas] Crowther from Colorado Springs, and we will continue to do this across the country,” said Gabe Gamboa, marketing manager for Spinal Elements.

Spinal Elements’ “Hero Program” was launched in 2012 “to show our support for the selfless act of tissue donation,” according to its website. It explains further:

Spinal Elements offers surgeons and hospitals across the country the opportunity to pledge to use only allograft tissue from companies that do not profit from the transfer of that tissue whenever clinically feasible.

Allograft is human tissue that is obtained by way of an authorized gift of a donor and/or their family, and can then be turned into scores of medical products. Every year, 1.5 million of these products are given to American patients.

Spinal Elements chose to name its first allograft tissue product “Hero®” to honor those whose donation made the tissue donation possible.

Although many companies earn significant profits from the sale of allograft, Spinal Elements has chosen to donate all profits from the sale of its Hero allograft to charities benefiting children with life-threatening medical conditions, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation® and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This collaboration with Spinal Elements -- not only does Spinal Elements offer great devices that I use every day in surgery, but this program is a great opportunity for us to do good, not only for the patients that we’re operating on, but those individuals like Peter who don’t necessarily need spine surgery, but can benefit from those who have given their body to medicine in the form of bone grafts that we use in surgery, but those proceeds, we take a portion of them and donate to individuals like Peter or other individuals from Make A Wish so we can make their lives better and brighter and let them enjoy our fruits as well,” said Dr. Douglas Crowther, an orthopedic spinal surgeon with the Colorado Center of Orthopedic Excellence.

Their collaboration is making now it possible for Peter’s wish to come true.

This week, Make-A-Wish threw Peter a celebration in honor of his looming trip to Disney World -- made possible in large part by Crowther and Spinal Elements’ collaboration.

Crowther and Gamboa attended the send-off bash at Red Robin to present a $10,000 check to Peter and his family.

“We are just truly happy to be here, to be a small part of Peter’s wish, to help make his wish come true,” Gamboa said.

“I think he’s going to have a great time at Disney World with all the ‘Star Wars’ characters and probably get to march with some Jedis and do some light saber fights. He’ll probably go through some Jedi training. I’m sure he’ll come back ready for action,” Crowther said.

The family leaves in the next couple of weeks. Lara says she’s been catching Peter on all of those Disney movies not set in the “Star Wars” universe, to prepare.

“I know not everybody has that opportunity, but that’s why we want to express our gratitude and remember each day to be thankful and thank [God],” Lara said.

She says the COVID delay also worked out for another reason -- now Peter is tall enough to ride all the rides!

So it’s not a galaxy far, far away -- but it’s pretty close!

