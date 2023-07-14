Bat tests positive for rabies in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bat recently tested positive for rabies in El Paso County.

El Paso County Public Health is reporting the bat was found “crawling on the ground” at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in North Cheyenne Canyon on Monday. The bat was collected and eventually tested positive for rabies. Anyone who may have touched the bat or believe a child came in contact with it should call EPCPH immediately at (719) 578-3220. The concern is the same if pets came in contact with the bat.

“With the summer months in full swing, we do typically start to see more cases of rabies among wildlife,” said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health. “Now is a good time to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. We know folks are spending more time outdoors, taking advantage of our region’s scenic parks and trails, and by taking a few simple steps such as keeping pets on a leash and making sure that pets and children don’t interact with wild animals, you can help prevent the risk of rabies.”

Click here for more on rabies from El Paso County Public Health.

