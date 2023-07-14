79-year-old man hospitalized after alligator attack

It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of...
It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Florida is recovering after being attacked by a nearly 7-foot alligator Thursday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man was walking at a golf course near his home around 5 a.m. when the animal bit him in the leg.

Authorities said you can hear the man tell 911 dispatch operators that he was bleeding profusely and had likely lost some muscle.

The man was flown to the hospital for treatment.

While the sheriff’s office said trappers have removed the alligator, officials warn it is alligator season and urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Amphitheater
‘It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built’: controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground
Suspects caught on camera.
WANTED: 9 suspects caught on camera stealing from multiple Colorado gun stores
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.
Part of S. Nevada closed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for hit-and-run crash
Generic body found graphic.
3 ‘heavily decomposed bodies’ found near a campground in Colorado
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Colorado sheepherder attacked by bear, rushed by helicopter to the hospital

Latest News

Vinnie Clemente, right, buys Powerball tickets from Elias Harv at a gas station, on Friday,...
More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
Lights out in Hollywood: What the actors' strike means
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
Crash along S. Circle in Colorado Springs 7/14/23.
Crash in Colorado Springs closes busy roadway Friday afternoon