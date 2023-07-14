10 Colorado “Swifties” and 100′s more working to hold Ticketmaster accountable

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - July 14, Taylor Swift will return to Denver to perform for the first time since 2018.

While thousands are expected to attend, the road to purchase tickets for the Eras Tour was not an easy one, resulting in several lawsuits.

“We have 355 plaintiffs who tried to login and purchase on the day of the sale and they we’re unable to get through the system, to login, their codes didn’t work, they were waitlisted, didn’t get a code at all. They got a code that went through a system saying there were no tickets available or every time they purchased a ticket, they would already been purchased by someone else,” explained Jennifer Kinder with Kinder Law PLLC.

Kinder is a Dallas based lawyer representing those more than 300 individual plaintiffs in their lawsuits.

“This is a lawsuit against Ticketmaster and Live Nation, and it’s based off principles of antitrust, fraud, misrepresentation, and negligence,” stated Kinder. “What we’re trying to do is hold Ticketmaster accountable, because right now the government has not broken up this monopoly. We know that Ticketmaster, Live Nation controls 80% of the market in the United States on any live entertainment.”

10 of the 355 individuals Kinder is representing come from Colorado.

1 of those is Lauren Gotthelf who claims she’s been apart of the Colorado music scene for years and tries to stay away from Ticketmaster when she can.

“I was watching literal tickets move to 3rd party companies and I checked out,” claims Gotthelf. “The tickets that we actually have, that price point, are selling between $6,000-$16,000. That’s absurd. Outrageous.”

Colorado husband and wife David and Sarah Cook have their own lawsuit claiming to wait more than 8 hours to get into the website despite being registered “verified fans.”

“Once we were able to get online and see the tickets, they weren’t really there,” stated David Cook. “As we tried to select tickets, it would tell us that it is no longer available. We’d go back and it’d be available in 2 minutes, and we’d try again, but they just weren’t there.”

“It left a resale ticket 100x the face value of the ticket, or there were no tickets available at all” stated Kinder. “So, your only option for most verified fans on this ticket sale day is to purchase a ticket for 10, 20, 100 times the face value. I think the people who lose at the end of the day are me and you, the consumers in this country.”

Kinder tells 11 News the next court date is a motions hearing in Los Angeles on July 20.

Ticketmaster initially responded to the fiasco last November with a statement saying in part:

“We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened.”

Click here to read the rest of the statement.

11 News reached out to Ticketmaster for an recent statement. This article will be updated when they respond.

