West Nile detected in Pueblo

It was a historically bad year for West Nile in Maricopa County.
It was a historically bad year for West Nile in Maricopa County.(Franco Patrizia)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced several mosquitos tested positive for West Nile in the Pueblo area.

Click here for previous coverage on West Nile from KKTV.

“Protect yourself from the bite of a mosquito and West Nile virus,” part of a social media post from the department reads. “Wear bug spray, stay indoors during dusk and dawn, wear long sleeves and pants, and drain standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs.”

Click here for more from the state on West Nile, what it is, and how to avoid infection.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Amphitheater
‘It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built’: controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground
The scene on Academy on the morning of July 12, 2023. The deadly crash happened just south of...
1 man dead after car drives on sidewalk in Colorado Springs
Generic body found graphic.
3 ‘heavily decomposed bodies’ found near a campground in Colorado
Devon Bobian
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Fountain Police Officer
Izak Heartstone in Breckenridge.
New troll coming to Colorado west of Colorado Springs

Latest News

How you can still win Taylor Swift tickets to her Denver show (BIG Swift party at The Outlets at Castle Rock Thursday!)
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Colorado sheepherder attacked by bear, rushed by helicopter to the hospital
Off the Street Breakfast 2023 hosted by the Place under the Colorado Ave bridge in downtown...
Off the Street Breakfast returns to Colorado Springs raising money for homeless youths
Meet 2 bullfighters at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, Beau Schueth and Ethan Johnson