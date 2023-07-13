West Nile detected in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced several mosquitos tested positive for West Nile in the Pueblo area.

Click here for previous coverage on West Nile from KKTV.

“Protect yourself from the bite of a mosquito and West Nile virus,” part of a social media post from the department reads. “Wear bug spray, stay indoors during dusk and dawn, wear long sleeves and pants, and drain standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs.”

Click here for more from the state on West Nile, what it is, and how to avoid infection.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.