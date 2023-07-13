WANTED: 9 suspects caught on camera stealing from multiple Colorado gun stores

Video from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with identifying nine suspects tied to multiple burglaries at gun stores on July 9 and 10.

The locations targeted by the group are as follows:

➢ July 9 at 12:05 a.m. – Centennial Gun Club, 11800 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial

➢ July 9 at 12:25 a.m. – Bowers Tactical, 6931 S. Yosemite St., Centennial

➢ July 9 at 5:41 a.m. – Bighorn Firearms, 2175 S. Jasmine St., Denver

➢ July 10 at 3:35 a.m. – The Shootist, 2980 S. Galapago St., Englewood

➢ July 10 at 5:30 a.m. – Mile High Armory, 785 S. Vallejo St., Denver

Surveillance video can be viewed at the top of this article shared on Thursday by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. The following vehicles have also been tied to the suspected criminals:

➢ 2019 white Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate #RNX5234 – stolen vehicle

➢ 2018 silver or gray Hyundai Sonata or 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate

➢ Red crossover, likely a Kia Sportage

➢ Two black sedans, likely a Kia or Hyundai

If you have any information that could help investigators, call 720-874-8477.

