U.S. Marshals help track down wanted sex offenders in Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Marshals partnered with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to track down wanted sex offenders recently.

The three-month effort was called “Operation Colorado Cleanup.” The law enforcement agencies targeted people with active arrest warrants for failing to register as sex offenders, from March to June. The operation resulted in 38 fugitives either being arrested, located or had their warrants cleared. It was discovered 26 of the sex offenders likely moved out of state with the remaining 15 either homeless or unable to be located.

“I wanted to help our local law enforcement with fugitive apprehension knowing and understanding the challenges of limited manpower. We hope to continue and assist other jurisdictions to clean up the rolls of outstanding sex offender warrants to benefit the safety and security of our local communities,” said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

From the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force that targets the most violent offenders to include those wanted for murder, assault, sex offenses, and other serious offenses throughout the state and country. Nationally, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive programs are carried out with local law enforcement in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, eight regional task forces, as well as a growing network of offices in foreign countries.

