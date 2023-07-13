U.S. Marshals help track down wanted sex offenders in Colorado

Sex offender
Sex offender(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Marshals partnered with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to track down wanted sex offenders recently.

The three-month effort was called “Operation Colorado Cleanup.” The law enforcement agencies targeted people with active arrest warrants for failing to register as sex offenders, from March to June. The operation resulted in 38 fugitives either being arrested, located or had their warrants cleared. It was discovered 26 of the sex offenders likely moved out of state with the remaining 15 either homeless or unable to be located.

“I wanted to help our local law enforcement with fugitive apprehension knowing and understanding the challenges of limited manpower. We hope to continue and assist other jurisdictions to clean up the rolls of outstanding sex offender warrants to benefit the safety and security of our local communities,” said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

From the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force that targets the most violent offenders to include those wanted for murder, assault, sex offenses, and other serious offenses throughout the state and country. Nationally, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive programs are carried out with local law enforcement in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, eight regional task forces, as well as a growing network of offices in foreign countries.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Amphitheater
‘It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built’: controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground
The scene on Academy on the morning of July 12, 2023. The deadly crash happened just south of...
1 man dead after car drives on sidewalk in Colorado Springs
Generic body found graphic.
3 ‘heavily decomposed bodies’ found near a campground in Colorado
Devon Bobian
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Fountain Police Officer
Izak Heartstone in Breckenridge.
New troll coming to Colorado west of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.
Part of S. Nevada closed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for hit-and-run crash
Severe storms on the plains today
Slowly cooling into the weekend
Suspects caught on camera.
WANTED: 9 suspects caught on camera stealing from multiple Colorado gun stores
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Group caught on camera stealing from multiple gun stores in Colorado