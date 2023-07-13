Suspect facing 14 charges after alleged chase in southwest Colorado Springs

(KKTV/CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly causing a chaotic scene in southwest Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The episode started just before 4 p.m. when police and firefighters both responded to the area of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Venetucci on reports of a man passed out in a car.

“The vehicle engine was running, the door was cracked, and there were possible drugs involved,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

Officers and firefighters positioned their vehicles around the man’s car to box him in.

“CSFD advised the driver was attempting to drive off. An officer reached into the suspect driver’s vehicle and attempted to take the keys out of the vehicle, but it had a punched steering column,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect allegedly sped away and blew through the red light at Cheyenne Mountain and Venetucci, smashing into an oncoming box truck in the process.

“The suspect vehicle ... spun around, and continued driving eastbound on Venetucci Boulevard. The suspect vehicle was damaged, and the driver could not control it,” the lieutenant said. “The suspect vehicle veered across the lanes and stopped prior to the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Meadows Road facing eastbound on the westbound lanes.”

The suspect ditched the car and started running, police said. Officers chased after and after a short pursuit caught up to the suspect and took him into custody.

At some point during the incident, an officer suffered minor injuries. Police said two cruisers were damaged but able to remain in service. The officer is expected to be fine.

The suspect’s car was discovered to have to be stolen.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Matthew Wright. Wright now faces the following charges for Wednesday’s alleged escapades: second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, felony eluding, criminal mischief, obstruction, DUI, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, driving under restraint, traffic control signal, accident involving damage, duty to report, and duty to give notice accident.

