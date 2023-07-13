Study finds children more likely to be exploited online by people they know, other minors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Child advocates in Colorado are urging parents to talk with their kids about online behavior and safety after a recent study found that most offenders in online child exploitation instances are people they know and people under 18.

According to the study released in Child Abuse & Neglect earlier this year, only 12% of offenders were adults in instances reported by more than 1,200 young adults from when they were under 18. The study also reported that 69% of the perpetrators in these instances were known, and many of them were in a relationship with the victim.

“It’s just like that cultural shift we had a long time ago about, like, the stranger in the van,” Maureen Basenberg, Executive Director at Safe Passage, said, “but now, we’re finding that our kiddos are really being perpetrated against by peers and people that they already know.”

Safe Passage is the hub for child abuse investigations in El Paso County and Teller County, housing a number of agencies dedicated to investigation, care and advocacy following child abuse incidents in the area.

Basenberg said it’s not uncommon for their teams to find that perpetrators are familiar to the victim, but she said it’s a little shocking that many of the perpetrators are minors themselves--peers, classmates, friends.

“It’s taken us aback a little bit,” Basenberg said. “When our kiddo’s online with someone that they know, someone from school, you know... I’m a parent myself, maybe I’m not watching that conversation as closely because I feel like they’re a peer and they know them, and I think the lesson of the study is that we do need to be just as mindful with people that we know versus people we don’t know.”

Basenberg said that when the perpetrator is a minor, if the child is under 10, there are no legal consequences but the child is referred for help. Anyone older than 10 and the consequences are different on a case-by-case basis, depending on what exactly happened and what outcome the victim’s caregivers want.

She said talking with kids about internet safety and behavior is crucial to avoiding these incidents--on both sides of it--and being mindful of kid’s conversations online, even with other children.

“I think when my kiddo is talking to another kiddo at school, I’m not maybe as sensitive or hypersensitive to what might be exchanged because I feel like, ‘oh that’s just another, you know, kiddo at school,’” Basenberg said. “We can talk about making sure that if anything you encounter online makes you feel nervous or confused or scared that you come to that trusted adult, that’s your first response.”

Instances of online exploitation can be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

