COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck has stalled traffic after getting stuck on the railroad tracks at Royer and Las Vegas.

Per CSPD, semi truck stuck on railroad tracks Royer and Las Vegas, blocking traffic. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) July 13, 2023

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as officers try to get the semi off the tracks.

This is a developing story; we will update this article as we learn more.

