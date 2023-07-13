Part of S. Nevada closed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for hit-and-run crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound S. Nevada was closed in Colorado Springs on Thursday because of a crash.

At about noon, the northbound side of the road between I-25 and Cheyenne Road was closed for the investigation. An officer at the scene explained it was a hit-and-run crash. One person may have been injured, but the extent of their injuries was not available.

The only suspect’s vehicle was only described as a black pick-up truck. The road is expected to be closed until about 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.