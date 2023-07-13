Part of S. Nevada closed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for hit-and-run crash

Crash along S. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs 7/13/23.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound S. Nevada was closed in Colorado Springs on Thursday because of a crash.

At about noon, the northbound side of the road between I-25 and Cheyenne Road was closed for the investigation. An officer at the scene explained it was a hit-and-run crash. One person may have been injured, but the extent of their injuries was not available.

The only suspect’s vehicle was only described as a black pick-up truck. The road is expected to be closed until about 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Amphitheater
‘It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built’: controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground
The scene on Academy on the morning of July 12, 2023. The deadly crash happened just south of...
1 man dead after car drives on sidewalk in Colorado Springs
Generic body found graphic.
3 ‘heavily decomposed bodies’ found near a campground in Colorado
Devon Bobian
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Fountain Police Officer
Izak Heartstone in Breckenridge.
New troll coming to Colorado west of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Sex offender
U.S. Marshals help track down wanted sex offenders in Colorado
Severe storms on the plains today
Slowly cooling into the weekend
Suspects caught on camera.
WANTED: 9 suspects caught on camera stealing from multiple Colorado gun stores
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Group caught on camera stealing from multiple gun stores in Colorado