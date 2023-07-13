Off the Street Breakfast returns to Colorado Springs raising money for homeless youths

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Place’s annual Off the Street Breakfast returned to Colorado Springs with the same goal: raise money to help young people experiencing homelessness.

“The breakfast typically has 700-800 people, all advocates who are coming together to help young people get off the streets, all participating for just one hour, hearing what is happening to young people, and how to solve youth homelessness,” explained Shawna Kemppainen, CEO of The Place.

In El Paso County, there are around 185 young people experiencing homelessness on an average month, half who are living outside. This is part of the reason the breakfast is hosted under the Colorado Ave bridge in downtown Colorado Springs.

“We know that the young people we work with are sometimes under that bridge, somewhere along the railroad tracks or down by the creek nearby,” explained Kemppainen. “We want people to actually be on the street while they are raising money to get youth off the street.”

Felicia Embry, owner of Thelma Lou’s Innersoul Food in Colorado Springs, was one of the hundreds in attendance saying she firmly supports The Place’s mission.

“I totally stand behind what The Place does as far as making sure our generation has housing, and jobs. So, I decided to sign up to be a table captain and rally my friends behind this cause,” said Embry. “Growing up, I had my own little issues too. If there was a place like this, maybe things would have looked a little different for me, so that’s why this is important to me.”

Off the Street Breakfast is the Place’s largest fundraiser of the year with the goal of raising $175,000.

“It’s really incredible at this breakfast every year where we have 700-800 people who are coming together because they want to see every young person have a place to belong, and they know that our city’s potential is linked to the potential of young people. We can solve youth homelessness and coming to the Off the Street Breakfast, making a gift, getting involved with The Place, is the one way to do that,” said Kemppainen. “Youth homelessness is a solvable problem. It takes health, healing, hope, housing, and really great relationships with safe adults.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the breakfast, but would still like to donate to the cause, click here.

