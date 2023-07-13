CSPD K-9 helps take down ‘very dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

K-9 Kai
K-9 Kai(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of CSPD’s finest on four legs helped nab a bad guy Wednesday!

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s joint Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force spotted a man wanted for attempted murder walking alone around near Weber Street and North Nevada.

Law enforcement tried to surround the man with their vehicles, but as he was prone to do, he took off running.

“The subject had a history of illegally carrying firearms and resisting arrest,” a police lieutenant later said.

But his luck ran out when K-9 Kai and his handler, Officer Ferguson, joined the scene.

“The subject ran towards Kai, and Officer Ferguson gave warnings for the subject to stop. The subject refused and changed directions, jumping a fence into a residential area,” the lieutenant said. “Based on the danger to the community, the victim of the crime, officers in the area, and the desperation the subject presented to avoid arrest, Officer Ferguson released K-9 Kai.”

The canine crimefighter leapt over the fence after the suspect and quickly took him down. Kai’s human counterparts then swooped in and arrested the suspect. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries before getting a trip to the county jail.

Springs police said they would not be releasing the suspect’s name at this time, citing the ongoing investigation, but praised Kai for his role in getting a dangerous man off the streets.

“Detectives with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task, Officer Ferguson and K-9 Kai should be commended for their efforts in apprehending a very dangerous subject who posed a threat to our community. Hopefully the subjects arrest will bring some comfort to the victim of the attempted murder,” the CSPD lieutenant said.

Good boy, Kai!

