Colorado sheepherder attacked by bear, rushed by helicopter to the hospital

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - A 35-year-old sheepherder is recovering from serious injuries following a bear attack in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the attack happened Tuesday morning near a camp in the Weminuche Wilderness. The area is north of Pagosa Springs. According to the sheep herder, it was about 1 a.m. when he was woken up by the bear and his sheep. The sheepherder says he fired a .30-30 caliber rifle at the bear just before the attack.

“Following the attack, the victim was able to crawl to his tent and contact his cousin,” part of a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife reads. “Emergency services were summoned to airlift the victim to Mercy Regional Medical Center. At the hospital, CPW was able to collect DNA samples from the victim. After the victim received initial treatment, the victim was flown to Grand Junction for surgery.”

When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived at the scene, they found a blood trail and two dead sheep. Dogs were called in and crews tacked the bear down steep terrain before killing it.

“This is a difficult part of the job,” Archuleta said. “But when it comes to injuries to humans as a result of a predator attack, human health and safety is our top priority.”

Testing is still ongoing tied to the attack. The victim’s name was not released to the public.

