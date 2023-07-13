1800s era Colorado Springs building might have been repeatedly targeted by accused thieves, court papers say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New information is coming to light in court papers for a reported burglary at a 130-year-old Colorado Springs building with plans to be restored.

Evidence shows accused thieves likely have been going back to The Union Printers Home repeatedly to steal copper.

“Copper is always going to be more valuable than, say aluminum. If anybody goes to a recycling center and recycles aluminum versus copper, you’re always going to see a higher price for copper,” says Colorado Springs Police Detective Troy Stinson, talking about metal thefts in general.

According to newly obtained court documents, The Colorado Springs Police K9 Unit happened to be doing training on the property on July 5th when officers saw bundled and stacked copper pipes and wire in an underground tunnel coming from the building. Officers also found an electric panel had been pried open with copper wire cut out. They found a shopping cart nearby that was spray painted black and holding copper pipes. When officers went back to the shopping cart later that day, the cart had been moved.

Officers walked through the property July 5th, but found no suspects.

The next day, a maintenance worker called 911 when he saw people cutting metal pipes inside the building. According to court papers, the people came outside wearing black and carrying duffel bags. They reportedly ran when seeing police.

Two suspects, Anthony Hazard and Angela Wallis, were arrested then. One suspect got away, court documents say.

According to police, that third suspect was found the next day inside The Union Printers Home, once again cutting copper pipes. Police identify him as 35-year-old Darrell Oliver Jr. Police think the three could be responsible for other large copper thefts.

Detective Stinson says copper theft is down more than 40% in Colorado Springs in 2023 compared to 2022, but says copper is still a metal that criminals regularly go after.

“Generally speaking, the folks that we are seeing that are actually stealing the copper or wire are transient folks, and that’s their source of income.”

The Union Printers Home is currently closed to the public, but that could change. The building, first opened in 1892, is owned by a non-profit made up of investors with intentions to re-open the building.

According to the website for the property, “this will be a new kind of neighborhood in Colorado Springs: a holistic, modern, and urban community shaped around one of the city’s most historic and revered architectural assets.”

Police say the total cost of damage and cut copper is about $250 thousand.

