Suspect charged with second degree murder in death of Fountain Police Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officer Julian Becerra with Fountain Police died in February while chasing a suspect, and that suspect has now been arrested and is charged in Bacerra’s line of duty death.

Officials say Devon Bobian was arrested June 30th on second degree murder charges for Officer Becerra’s death.

“Officer Becerra suffered fatal injuries falling from a bridge following the pursuit of Mr. Bobian,” the news release reads from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

That pursuit happened when Becerra responded to a reported carjacking south of Colorado Springs.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our Investigations Division put into this case,” said Sheriff Joe Roybal. “The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to any investigation. Our hearts continue to go out to Officer Becerra’s family and the members of the Fountain Police Department.”

Officer Becerra was with Fountain Police for more than 4 years, assigned to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer. He was previously employed by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2014 as a Security Technician, and eventually worked there as a Deputy Sheriff.

Bobian is currently being held in the Bent County Correctional Facility for a previous sentence.

“Due to Bobian’s criminal history and the severity of the new charges, bond has been set for a $2 million cash only bond,” according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Standard bond for second degree murder is $50,000.

Becerra’s death prompted a vast response, as agencies and elected leaders reacted.

For those wishing to donate to Fountain Officer Julian Becerra and his family, the Fountain Police Department confirms the following two fundraisers: Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation and a GoFundMe set up by Becerra’s brother-in-law. These are currently the only verified fundraisers.

