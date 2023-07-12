Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 at New York park

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.
Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Police on Tuesday were hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded park, wounding four people including two young children, authorities said.

Two masked men dressed all in black rode a scooter to St. James Park in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx shortly before 6 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference.

The passenger got off the scooter and opened fire into a crowd before the men drove off, Chell said.

Two brothers, ages 3 and 6, were each shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was hit once in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, Chell said.

“Everyone is doing well and will recover from their injuries,” he said.

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack, he said.

Last week, a gunman on a scooter killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in a series of six apparently random attacks in Brooklyn and Queens, police said.

Thomas Abreau, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested following Saturday’s attacks and has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Police said they seized the scooter and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers are on scene in a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
Suspect dead after large police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Photos tied to a massive drug investigation in Colorado.
More than 400 pounds of meth seized in Colorado drug case, possible ties to Mexican drug cartel
Bryan Petersen.
Man accused of shooting at a mother and child during suspected road rage incident in Colorado Springs
Powerball generic graphic.
Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in Colorado, unclaimed as of Monday morning
Photo of a helicopter inside Grand Teton National Park.
Colorado man suspected of illegally landing helicopter for a picnic at a national park

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix....
Across the US Southwest, people in desert cities like Phoenix are enduring an extreme heat wave
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
Vermont hit by 2nd day of floods as muddy water reaches the tops of parking meters in capital city
Staying hot
More heat in store for southern Colorado!