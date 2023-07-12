Pueblo police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in June deadly shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating who they are calling an armed and dangerous murder suspect.

Edgar Darden Jr., 33, is wanted in a deadly shooting near downtown Pueblo last month. Police were called to the area of Francisco Street and 11th Street on the evening of June 11, where they found a deceased man who had been shot multiple times. He was later identified as 28-year-old Michael Sandoval.

Tuesday, police announced they were looking for Darden in connection to the shooting and had obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Darden is described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes. Police say if he’s seen, do not approach, but call 911 right away.

