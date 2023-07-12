Police arrest suspect throwing rocks at east Springs businesses, say he may be behind additional crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglar caught red-handed by police may be behind a series of other crimes in Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Space Center Drive at 9:30 Tuesday night on reports of a man pushing a grocery cart filled with big rocks from business to business and hurling those rocks at windows.

“The suspect was wearing distinctive clothing and was located by K-9 Officer Comstock inside one of the businesses actively committing a burglary,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

When the suspect saw Comstock, he threatened him with one of his rocks, then ran from the building. Comstock chased after, and following a brief struggle -- at one point using his Taser -- was able to arrest the suspect.

Along with the charges he is now facing for Tuesday night’s escapades -- assault on a peace officer, menacing, and first- and second-degree burglary -- police believe the suspect may be responsible for a string of burglaries on the city’s east side. That investigation is underway.

For now, the suspect’s name has not been released.

