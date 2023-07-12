New troll coming to Colorado west of Colorado Springs

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An iconic sculpture in Colorado is getting a new brother or sister.

Back in May, the artist behind Isak Heartstone in Breckenridge announced he would be traveling through the U.S. building 10 more trolls. One of his stops is in Victor near Cripple Creek on July 27. A local organization, Gold Camp District Impact Group, or gcDIG, has been pushing for the artist to construct a new troll in Teller County.

The artist, Thomas Dambo, is a recycling artist. The new troll in Colorado is part of his “Way of the Bird King” road trip. The goal of the trip is to build 10 trolls and thousands of birdhouses along the way.

The new troll in Colorado is scheduled to be open to the public starting on Aug. 6, according to a representative for Dambo.

