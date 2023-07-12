Larger reward offered by FBI for fire at a pregnancy center in Colorado

Video from the FBI released 7/12/23.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI has increased the reward offered for identifying the people responsible for a fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado.

The crime was carried out in June of 2022 in Longmont at the center, located at 20 Mountain View Ln.

“Investigators determined this fire was intentionally set one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” part of a news release from Longmont Public Safety reads.

The release adds Life Choices does not perform or refer for medical or chemical abortions. The center provides free pregnancy tests, clothes, baby supplies, and other support services to women and men related to unplanned pregnancy and sexual health.

On top of the fire, the building was vandalized by spray paint with the message, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you” and “BANS OFF OUR BODIES.”

If you have any information concerning this case, contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), The announcement of the reward being increased came on Wednesday. The new reward is $25,000.

