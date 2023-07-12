“It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built:” controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are set to hold a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony as work continues on a controversial southern Colorado music venue.

The Sunset Amphitheater was proposed to the city of Colorado Springs in 2022. The 8,000 seat venue is expected to bring large crowds and big artists to the region, according to Notes Live CEO J.W. Roth.

“It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built,” said Roth. “92 fire pit suites, elevated food and beverage, a $35 million seafood and chop house.”

Notes Live is building and operating the venue and they signed a deal with a global entertainment company with the goal of driving big-name artists to the region. Roth had told 11 News before he hopes to have the likes of OneRepublic on the stage.

Ever since its announcement, though, reception from the community has been mixed. For some, the venue will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and give music lovers better access to shows. In fact, Notes Live initially referred to southern Colorado as an “entertainment desert.”

But others said they are concerned about the location. The venue is being built near I-25 and Voyager parkway, near a handful of businesses, a few neighborhoods and a local school.

“I mean, it’s really cool that we’ll get a venue here because, you know, it’s kind of a hassle driving to Denver,” said Kuriko Stoddard, who lives close to a mile from where Sunset is being built. “But with it being so close, it’s going to get pretty loud and concerts can go pretty late, so it’ll probably disturb the peace here and it’s been a pretty peaceful place thus far.”

Stoddard said she is on the fence when it comes to opinion on the venue. She likes the idea, but is worried about the location. Roth said he’s already been addressing noise issues, and he said there is nothing to worry about. He said they’ve hired noise experts.

“We’ve been addressing the noise concern and any concerns as they relate to traffic from the very beginning,” said Roth. “We’ve hired the best noise accuticians and traffic consultants in the business. And we have put plans together to alleviate those concerns.”

11 News viewer Kevin LaFollette reached out to KKTV, saying he looked at the studies down to help blunt the noise, and he said he believes the research isn’t enough. Stoddard said she agrees.

“I mean, you can do as much research on sound and stuff as you want but at the end of the day I mean, there’s only so much you can do to contain it especially if it’s going to be an open Amphitheater,” she said.

But Roth said this is not accurate.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to show them exactly how this is going to work. And I can assure you that a lot of these concerns will be alleviated.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday. Tickets for the first shows are set to go on sale at the start of 2024, and the venue is expected to open in June of 2024.

