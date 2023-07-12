Heavy police activity on Academy near Platte as Springs police investigate death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is heavy police activity near the Discount Tire on Academy as police investigate a death in the area Wednesday morning.

Details remain limited at this time; 11 News is working to confirm whether the deceased was involved in a crash.

The call came in before 5 a.m.

Northbound Academy is currently closed between Platte and Bijou.

This is a developing story

