Heavy police activity on Academy near Platte as Springs police investigate death

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is heavy police activity near the Discount Tire on Academy as police investigate a death in the area Wednesday morning.

Details remain limited at this time; 11 News is working to confirm whether the deceased was involved in a crash.

The call came in before 5 a.m.

Northbound Academy is currently closed between Platte and Bijou.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page for updates.

