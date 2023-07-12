Colorado may be out of a drought but it’s not time to let your guard down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, all of Colorado is out of a drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. It’s the first time since 2019. While the rain has been a welcome relief to some areas, others are still lacking.

11Breaking Weather Team warns now is not the time to let down your guard.

Since the beginning of July, places like Colorado Springs, Cripple Creek, and Pueblo have seen a large amount of moisture. This comes while other parts of the state, including portions of the western slope are on fire.

“The western side of the state had great snow pack this winter. So, we have grown up all of this vegetation and then we dried it out and it got crispy,” said Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.

The Spring Creek Fire, burning southwest of Parachute, Colorado has taken out more than 3,000 acres. It’s 50% contained as of Tuesday and the cause is still under investigation.

“They’ve had a couple of fires out there. It is a symptom of where we could possibly go for the remainder of the summer for the western side of the state,” said Bledsoe.

While summer continues, warmer days may be on the horizon for the rest of the state.

“You get a couple of hot days out there and all of a sudden something pops up and it’s like wow this is crazy,” added Bledsoe.

He added it’s not about sounding an alarm, it’s about making sure people don’t see rain and drop their guards.

“The message is that we need to be very proactive and we need to be very cognizant of where we can go in a short period of time,” warned Bledsoe.

The monsoon for the western part of the state has been delayed in it’s season and diminished, which may worsen drought conditions.

